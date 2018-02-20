Police seek Hershberger Road robbery suspect

From Roanoke City Police: On February 19, 2018 at 8:51 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a robbery in progress call at the Exxon convenience store in the 2800 block of Hershberger Road N.W. On officer’s arrival they were advised that a black male in his teens or to early 20’s, described as 5’6 tall, and thin build came into the store with his face covered and demanded the clerk open the register. The male reached towards his waistband, acting as if he had a weapon. No actual weapon was displayed. The male subject removed cash from the register and fled on foot. Anyone with information on this subject’s identity is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.