Police seek help to find downtown Roanoke stabbing suspect

| By

Roanoke Police are asking for help identifying and finding the man who stabbed two others last night at Market Square downtown. Police say both victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police say the stabbings followed an argument.

From Roanoke City Police: At around 7 p.m. on October 25, 2018, Roanoke Police responded to a stabbing at Market Square in Downtown Roanoke. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males with stab wounds. Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. They are listed in stable condition at this time. The investigation shows a verbal altercation between the suspect and victims led to the stabbing. Roanoke Police are asking for your help locating the suspect, who is described as a thin adult male around 5’5″ to 5’8″ with facial hair. He was wearing jeans and a camouflage jacket at the time of the incident. If you have any information on the identity of this individual or know his location, you’re asked to call us at (540)334-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.