UPDATE: Standoff ends, man in custody

UPDATE from Roanoke County Police: As of 4:00pm the barricaded subject has been taken into custody by police. The area is now clear of police ans SWAT units.

PREVIOUS: Roanoke County Officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the 1800 block of Elbert Drive came into contact this afternoon with a man who refused to come out of the residence and then barricaded himself inside a home. Additional police units as well as SWAT are currently on scene attempting to negotiate with the subject. Elbert Drive is just off Sugar Loaf Mountain Road in the Oak Grove area of southwest Roanoke County.

