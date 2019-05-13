Police seek gunman who held up NE Roanoke convenience store

| By

Roanoke City Police are looking for a man who walked into a northeast convenience story Friday night, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot. Police do not name the business, saying it was on the 600 block of Liberty Road. According to Google Maps, the only retail business on that block is the Snappy Food Mart.

From Roanoke City Police: On May 11, 2019 just before 8:00pm, Roanoke Police responded to a robbery call at a business in the 600 block of Liberty Rd NE. Investigation shows that an unidentified male entered the business where he subsequently displayed a small handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money the subject fled the area on foot toward the Williamson Rd area. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.