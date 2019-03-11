Police respond to accident, find two fatally shot

The report of a traffic accident in far southwest Virginia led to the discovery of two people found shot to death in the vehicle. State Police say a pickup truck left US 23 in Lee County Sunday morning and ran into the median. Troopers arrived to find a man who lived nearby and an Ohio woman fatally shot. No determination yet on the exact circumstances.

News release: The Virginia State Police investigation into the deaths of two individuals Sunday morning in Lee County remains ongoing at this time. At 4 a.m. Sunday (May 10), Virginia State Police responded to a call for a traffic crash on Route 23 at the 28 mile marker in Lee County. A 2015 GMC pickup truck had been traveling north on Route 23 when it ran off the left side of highway into the median.When Trooper D.G. Giles arrived on scene, he found both of the vehicle’s two occupants deceased. Further investigation revealed both occupants – Bailey S. Smith, 21, of Duffield, Va. and Emeri A. Connery, 26, of Coolville, Ohio – had suffered gunshot wounds. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and examination. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Smith is male; Connery is female.