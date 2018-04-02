Police probe death of man found lying on Roanoke sidewalk

Roanoke Police are investigating the death of a man found lying this morning on a sidewalk on the 800-block of Campbell Avenue SW with what police call “visible facial injuries”. Officials say the man was alive at the time but later died under hospital treatment. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death. The man’s name has not yet been released.

News release: On April 2, 2018 at 6:38 a.m. Roanoke Police responded to a call of a person down in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue SW. When the officers arrived they found an adult male lying on the sidewalk. The victim was breathing but was unresponsive and had visible facial injuries. Roanoke Fire and EMS also responded and began treating this individual which soon moved to the subject being transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further treatment . Later this morning the subject was pronounced dead by the medical staff. The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and to determine a cause and manner of death. This is an ongoing investigation.