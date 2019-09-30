Police: man reports being struck by hit-run driver while walking to work

NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 5:27 a.m. State Police received call that there had been a Hit and Run involving a pedestrian on Sanderson Dr. in Botetourt County.

According to Richard S. Burnett, 30, of Roanoke, VA, he was walking south on Sanderson to work, when he was struck by a gold passenger vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. Mr. Burnett remained on the roadside for approximately an hour until a passer-by stopped to assist him and called 911.

The gold passenger car was traveling north on Sanderson Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the victim. Mr. Burnett was wearing a traffic vest to be visible to traffic while walking.

Mr. Burnett was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by a family member with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959.