Police looking for suspect connected to malicious wounding

| By

From Henry County Sheriff’s Office: On January 25, 2019 at approximately 2:23pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot in the parking lot of BG’s Express located at 16380 A. L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville, VA. Deputies arrived at BG’s Express and located a 17 year old-male victim lying behind the store.The juvenile victim was subsequently air lifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the shooting occurred during an altercation over illegal narcotics. The suspect, Joshua Lane Wisener, robbed the victim of property before fleeing the scene. Joshua Lane Wisener, 21, of Martinsville, VA (address unknown) has outstanding warrants for Malicious Wounding, Robbery, Grand Larceny of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm after having been convicted of a Felony.Joshua Lane Wisener is currently wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Wisener is described as a white male, 6’00”, 130 lbs., brown hair and green eyes. Wisener is believed to be armed with a handgun.Anyone having information pertaining to the whereabouts of Joshua Lane Wisener or this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.