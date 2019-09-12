Police investigating shooting that left teen dead

From Roanoke Police Department:On September 11, 2019 just before 10:00 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of 13th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male who had been shot. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the male deceased on scene. Roanoke Police are currently on scene investigating. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.