Police investigate gunshot incident last night

On November 21, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Loudon Ave NW. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who suffered a single gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what seemed to be a non-life threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Roanoke Police Department.