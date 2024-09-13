Poage Mill Farm property sold for townhome development

Developer Alexander Boone with ABoone Real Estate says he has closed on the Poage Mill farm property where he intends to build an affordable town home community along Bent Mountain Road. Boone says he paid 1.1 million dollars for the property, just below the 1.2 million dollar price the Roanoke County School Board had listed it for. The Board originally paid more than 2 million dollars for the Poage Mill farm tract and held on to it as a potential school site; Boone calls it a “great investment,” that will create significant tax revenue for Roanoke County and will help boost school enrollment.