Pierce asks voters to take a chance prior to Tuesday’s primary

Ahead of Tuesday’s State Senate District 4 Primary, DeAnthony Pierce, who currently works for the City of Roanoke as a plans examiner, held a rally and asked voters to give him a chance. Pierce said today that he entered the race to ensure those living in rural areas have access to affordable medical services.

Pierce says should he be elected to the State Senate in November, he hopes to pass legislation that creates a incentive program to keep medical facilities, and personnel in rural communities.