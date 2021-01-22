Pickup trucks dominate list of new vehicles owned 15+ years here

| By

Pickup trucks are not only very popular in the Roanoke region – they are also the vehicles most likely to be held by the original owners for at least 15 years. The numbers come from iSeecars.com, which helps used car buyers shop on line. They show that around here, people who purchase new Titans, Tundras, Colorados and Tacomas are more likely to still be owning them 15 years later than any other vehicles. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

01-22 Vehicle Ownership Wrap-WEB

From iSeeCars.com:

Top 5 Cars Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Owners Keep for 15 Years or More Rank Model % 15+ Year Old Cars Kept by Original Owners 1 Nissan Titan 13.8% 2 Toyota Tundra 10.9% 3 Chevrolet Colorado 10.1% 4 Toyota Tacoma 9.6% 5 Toyota 4Runner 8.5% Roanoke Average 4.8%

Click here for for full national numbers.