Huddle Up Moms launching postpartum support group

| By

With one in 5 mothers nationally – 1 in 2 from at-risk populations, experiencing “maternal mental health” issues like postpartum anxiety disorders, a Roanoke-based support group for women is ready to step up and help. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Click on link below to hear extended conversation on the HUM postpartum support group, with HUM co-founder Dr. Jacklyn Nunziato and Mandolin Restivo of Postpartum Support Virginia :

See link below to register for Feb. 5 Zoom support group meeting

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIscO2qrjouHtFsOY7SJPgf0O5yGGmQTUh0