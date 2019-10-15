Pickup truck fire spreads to Roanoke County home

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 to the 7800 block of Bending Oak Drive, which is located in the Catawba/Masons Cove area, for the report of a vehicle fire that was 20 feet from a house. First arriving crews from Catawba found heavy fire and smoke showing from a pick-up truck and a single-story house on fire as well. The fire was brought under control in about an hour. There were no injuries. The home was occupied by a single adult male who was able to escape. The male resident of the home, if displaced, will be staying with family in the area. Units from Catawba, Masons Cove, Hollins, Cave Spring, Fort Lewis and the City of Salem responded to the fire. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate.