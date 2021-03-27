PHOTOS: Hollins area fire ruled accidental

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation of the fire in the 8500 block of Summer View Drive and concluded that the fire was accidental in nature due to unattended cooking on the exterior of the home. The estimated damages are $50,000. The American Red Cross is now assisting the two occupants of the home.

