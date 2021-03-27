PHOTOS: Hollins area fire ruled accidental

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation of the fire in the 8500 block of Summer View Drive and concluded that the fire was accidental in nature due to unattended cooking on the exterior of the home. The estimated damages are $50,000. The American Red Cross is now assisting the two occupants of the home.
(Roanoke County, VA—March 26, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 7:45p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021 to the 8500block of Summer View Drive, in theHollinsarea,for the report of a residentialstructure fire. First arriving crews from Station 5(Hollins)foundfireand smokeshowing from thefront corner of a single-storyhome. Two adults residein the home but were able to escape unharmed.The fire was knocked down in about 10minutesafter arrival of first units.The two occupantswill bedisplacedand are staying with neighbors. We appreciate the help of RoanokeFire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigatingand will provide a damage estimate.