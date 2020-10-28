Photos: Governor’s Democratic Roanoke rally and protesters

Governor Northam and other state Democrats took part in a rally yesterday to support Roanoke City Democratic candidates. Along with party faithful, some supporters of President Trump made themselves known as well. Here is a photo gallery:
Trump supporters showing opposition to Governor Northam’s visit
Trump supporters protest Governor Northam’s visit to Roanoke
A mother driving three children protest Governor Northam’s visit to Roanoke. One child had this sign
Democratic Committee Chairwoman Beth Deel
Beth Deel introduces Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul
Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy
State Senator John Edwards
VA Attorney General Mark Herring
Governor Northam
As car horns honk in opposition to the Governor, Northam says “honk if you’re voting for Joe Biden” as a jab back at protesters