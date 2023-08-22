Phone lines down for all Roanoke County schools and buildings

From Roanoke County Public Schools:

Currently, phone lines are down for all schools and buildings in Roanoke County Public Schools. Alternative numbers have been established so parents can reach schools for urgent messages.

Back Creek Elementary: (540) 776-7144

Bonsack Elementary: (540) 977-5879

Burlington Elementary: (540) 561-8162

BCAT: (540) 857-5061

Cave Spring Elementary: (540) 776-7145

Cave Spring Middle: (540) 772-2195

Cave Spring High: (540) 772-2107

Clearbrook Elementary: (540) 776-7148

Fort Lewis Elementary: (540) 387-6348

Glen Cove Elementary: (540) 561-8164

Glenvar Elementary: (540) 387-6351

Glenvar Middle: (540) 387-6283

Glenvar High: (540) 387-6347

Green Valley Elementary: (540) 776-7149

Herman L. Horn Elementary: (540) 857-5062

Hidden Valley Middle: (540) 772-7519

Hidden Valley High: (540) 776-7322

Masons Cove Elementary: (540) 387-6995

Mount Pleasant Elementary: (540) 427-5779

Mountain View Elementary: (540) 561-8167

Northside Middle: (540) 561-8152

Northside High: (540) 561-8160

Oak Grove Elementary: (540) 776-7150

Penn Forest Elementary: (540) 776-7151

W.E Cundiff Elementary: (540) 857-5065

William Byrd Middle: (540) 890-0703

William Byrd High: (540) 890-7568

Please use these numbers for urgent messages only. When regular phone service is restored, we will send an update.