Phone lines down for all Roanoke County schools and buildings

From Roanoke County Public Schools:
Currently, phone lines are down for all schools and buildings in Roanoke County Public Schools. Alternative numbers have been established so parents can reach schools for urgent messages.
Back Creek Elementary: (540) 776-7144
Bonsack Elementary: (540) 977-5879
Burlington Elementary: (540) 561-8162
BCAT: (540) 857-5061
Cave Spring Elementary: (540) 776-7145
Cave Spring Middle: (540) 772-2195
Cave Spring High: (540) 772-2107
Clearbrook Elementary: (540) 776-7148
Fort Lewis Elementary: (540) 387-6348
Glen Cove Elementary: (540) 561-8164
Glenvar Elementary: (540) 387-6351
Glenvar Middle: (540) 387-6283
Glenvar High: (540) 387-6347
Green Valley Elementary: (540) 776-7149
Herman L. Horn Elementary: (540) 857-5062
Hidden Valley Middle: (540) 772-7519
Hidden Valley High: (540) 776-7322
Masons Cove Elementary: (540) 387-6995
Mount Pleasant Elementary: (540) 427-5779
Mountain View Elementary: (540) 561-8167
Northside Middle: (540) 561-8152
Northside High: (540) 561-8160
Oak Grove Elementary: (540) 776-7150
Penn Forest Elementary: (540) 776-7151
W.E Cundiff Elementary: (540) 857-5065
William Byrd Middle: (540) 890-0703
William Byrd High: (540) 890-7568
Please use these numbers for urgent messages only. When regular phone service is restored, we will send an update.