Peregrine falcons make urban comeback in Virginia

State wildlife officials are hopeful a relatively new pair of peregrine falcons will take up nesting atop a downtown Richmond building where a webcam is positioned. But even if they do not, the bird’s resurgence in Virginia is a story in its own right. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to see the DGIF peregrine falcon Richmond webcam.