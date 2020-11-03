Pedestrian killed on Williamson Road; driver flees

NEWS RELEASE: On November 3, 2020 at approximately 8:30pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2400 block of Williamson Road NE. Responding officers located an adult male lying in the roadway in the immediate area. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle traveling South on Williamson Road NE. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene. This incident is being investigated as a fatal hit and run. The 2400 block of Williamson Road NE will be closed while fatality investigators gather evidence. No one has been charged regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.