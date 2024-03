Passing of the torch at TAP as Annette Lewis retires

Its the passing of the torch today at Total Action for Progress. After 35-plus years with TAP, the last nine as President and CEO, Annette Lewis has retired. 20-year TAP veteran Angela Penn succeeds her today. Annette Lewis sat down with WFIR’s Gene Marrano to reflect on her career – and here is a “Longer Listen.”