Partnership launches new Regional Jobs Board at Get2KnowRoanoke.com

The Roanoke Regional Partnership has just launched an AI-powered jobs board that harvests data from 14,000-plus websites daily, posting what director of talent strategies Julia Boas says will feature “every” job available in the area. Job seekers can use filters to narrow down their searches. The regional jobs board is available on the get2knowroanoke.com website. (see link below)

https://get2knownoke.com/jobs-board/