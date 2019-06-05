Plan ahead: parking information for D-Day Memorial observance

Published June 5, 2019 | By Evan Jones

News release: The National D-Day Memorial will be closed to traffic on June 6, 2019, with no on-site parking or drop off.  Guests will not be permitted to walk to up to the Memorial site. Shuttle service from off-site parking locations will be offered from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m., with the Memorial gate closing at 9:30a.m. Guests  attending the June 6 commemoration should park in one of the following off-site parking locations:

Word of Life Church                                      912 Burks Hill Rd Bedford VA

Walmart                                                           1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA

Bedford Plaza                                                  1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA

Lowes                                                               1820 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA

Berglund Pre-Owned Lot                             1415 Boxwood Terrace Bedford VA

Venture Boulevard                                        Venture Blvd Bedford VA

Westgate Shopping Center                         560 Westgate shopping Center Bedford, VA 24523

Vista Foods                                                      212 E Washington St Bedford VA

Liberty Lake Park                                            939 Burks Hill Rd Bedford VA

Eaheart Industrial                                           720 Industrial Ave Bedford VA

Harmony Development                                802 Woodhaven Dr Bedford VA

Bedford Moose Lodge                                  2986 W Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA

US Army Reserve Center                              1117 Harmony Lane Bedford VA

Liberty High School                                       100 Liberty Minutemen Dr Bedford VA

Liberty Middle School                                   1237 Lacey Putney Way Bedford VA

