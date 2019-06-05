Plan ahead: parking information for D-Day Memorial observance

News release: The National D-Day Memorial will be closed to traffic on June 6, 2019, with no on-site parking or drop off. Guests will not be permitted to walk to up to the Memorial site. Shuttle service from off-site parking locations will be offered from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m., with the Memorial gate closing at 9:30a.m. Guests attending the June 6 commemoration should park in one of the following off-site parking locations:

Word of Life Church 912 Burks Hill Rd Bedford VA

Walmart 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA

Bedford Plaza 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA

Lowes 1820 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA

Berglund Pre-Owned Lot 1415 Boxwood Terrace Bedford VA

Venture Boulevard Venture Blvd Bedford VA

Westgate Shopping Center 560 Westgate shopping Center Bedford, VA 24523

Vista Foods 212 E Washington St Bedford VA

Liberty Lake Park 939 Burks Hill Rd Bedford VA

Eaheart Industrial 720 Industrial Ave Bedford VA

Harmony Development 802 Woodhaven Dr Bedford VA

Bedford Moose Lodge 2986 W Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA

US Army Reserve Center 1117 Harmony Lane Bedford VA

Liberty High School 100 Liberty Minutemen Dr Bedford VA

Liberty Middle School 1237 Lacey Putney Way Bedford VA