Packed house for MVP protest and call for further stop-work orders

| By

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s stop-work order last Friday on a two-mile stretch of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Montgomery County isn’t enough for opponents of the project and they talked about it at the Roanoke City Main Library branch early this afternoon. Russell Chisholm is with several local environmental groups; he is also a lead coordinator for the Mountain Valley Watch, which has been monitoring construction crews for issues like related soil erosion. MVP maintains they strive for best practices during pipeline construction.

8-6 MVP Stop Work