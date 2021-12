Owner of dog found tied to pole in Roanoke charged

Roanoke Police have charged the owner of a dog that was found tied to a pole at a local park last month. There is no word on what the dog’s previous owner is charged with or why the dog named Luna was tied to the pole. Officials with Angels of Assisi say Luna is on antibiotics to treat Lyme disease and will undergo surgery to remove a mass on her side.