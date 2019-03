Opioid crisis conversations coming to NRV also

| By

New River Valley Community Services is calling its upcoming public conversations on the opioid crisis “The Face of Addiction is Mine.” Its similar to the series that continues in Roanoke County tonight, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

3-12 NRV Conversation Wrap#1-WEB\

NRV dates: Floyd March 28, Radford April 4, Pearisburg April 11, Blacksburg April 16, Pulaski April 30. See nrvcs.org for more information.