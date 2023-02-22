Opera Roanoke’s “Glory Denied” is a Vietnam War true story

| By

“Glory Denied” is not your typical opera … its based on a book of the same name about Colonel Jim Thompson … one of the first prisoners of war taken by the North Vietnamese in 1964. It was not known for many years what had happened to him. His wife Alice had to move on with her life – along with their four children. “Glory Denied” is a powerful story with the Libretto – the text of the opera – based on Jim Thompson’s interviews for the book. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more on “Glory Denied” – on stage twice this weekend at Jefferson Center – in this “Longer Listen” segment: