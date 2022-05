Opera Roanoke dedicates “Requiem” this weekend to pandemic victims

Opera Roanoke’s season final is coming up this Friday night and Sunday afternoon, when Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” is on stage at Jefferson Center. Artistic director Steven White will conduct the musicians and singers, including the Opera Roanoke Chorus. This “Requiem” will also honor and remember those lost during the pandemic, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano explains “In Depth”: