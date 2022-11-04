One SB lane on I-81 will close at 6 for repairs tonight

| By

(VDOT) Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, the right lane of southbound Interstate 81 at mile maker 138.4 near Salem will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The lane closure is expected to remain in place overnight. The bridge is over Route 635 (Goodwin Avenue) in Roanoke County and is located within the work zone for the I-81 widening project between exits 137 and 141.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s contractor Archer Western discovered damage to the structure this afternoon and is working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.