One lane of US 11/460 closed for “extended time” near Dixie Caverns

VDOT reports that one westbound lane of US 11-460 near Dixie Caverns will be closed until further notice. It is the result of a dip in the pavement that will require significant repairs. VDOT says no time frame is in place yet, so the westbound lane will remain closed for “an extended time”.

From VDOT: The right lane of westbound Route 11/460 is closed in Roanoke County in the Dixie Caverns area. The closure is in place due to a depression in the pavement just south of Route 11/460’s intersection with Route 904 (Fallbrooke Drive). The Virginia Department of Transportation discovered the dip in the pavement in early January and has attempted to make short-term repairs, but additional work that is weather and temperature dependent will have to be scheduled. An exact timeframe for reopening the lane has not been determined, but the lane will remain closed for an extended time period until repairs can be scheduled.