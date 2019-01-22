Feeding America delivers food to unpaid TSA workers at airport

| By

TSA workers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport who have been working without a paycheck for a month now received some support today from Feeding America-Southwest Virginia. The food bank delivered 50 large boxes of food that can feed a family for 3-4 days. Skip Burke with the union representing TSA workers helped unload those boxes. Burke said TSA security personnel at the airport went through another government shutdown a few years ago – but that only lasted several days before Congress passed a spending bill.

1-22 Feeding America-TSA for web