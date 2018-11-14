One injured, home damaged in Roanoke fire

One person is hospitalized with injuries described as serious from an overnight house fire in southeast Roanoke. Firefighters were called out around 2:20 am to the home along the 700-block of Elm Avenue. Damage is estimated at $40,000, and the cause is not yet determined.

