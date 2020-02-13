One dead in Roanoke house fire

Roanoke fire officials say one person was killed when flames erupted this morning in a northwest home. Firefighters were called to the 23oo block of Massachusetts Avenue and arrived to find 2nd floor smoke and heat damage – and the victim. The person’s name is not being released at the family’s request. There is no word on the fire’s cause.

NEWS RELEASE: On Thursday, Feb. 13th at 8:01am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2300 block of Massachusetts Ave NW for a house fire. Upon entry, units found smoke and heat damage to the 2nd story of the home where an individual was found deceased. The fire was extinguished prior to our arrival. No other individuals were in the home at the time of the fire and no residents displaced. The cause of the fire will remain under investigation pending evaluation from the medical examiner. The medical examiner will make positive identification and at the family’s request we will not be releasing a name of the deceased.