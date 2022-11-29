One dead after brush fire near Roanoke park

| By

A brush fire fatality near Ridgewood Park in Roanoke. A press release today says a victim succumbed to their injuries yesterday morning in the hospital that they sustained during that brush fire last Wednesday. The patient has not yet been identified. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire burned approximately an acre-and-a-half.

From Roanoke Fire-EMS – On November 23, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire. Upon arrival, the first arriving engine company discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. In addition to the brush fire, crews discovered a patient who was burned. The patient was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Unfortunately, on the morning of November 28th , the patient succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS will release no further information about the victim. The investigation by the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental.