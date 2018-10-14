One confirmed fatality in Bent Mountain Rd (US 221) accident; road now cleared

| By

(update 9:35pm) RoCo police report Bent Mountain Rd was cleared with all lanes open late this evening around 9:30.

(from Roanoke County police) At approximately 2:50 p.m., a dump truck with a full load of dirt and gravel traveling northbound in the 8200 block of Bent Mountain Road hit head-on a four-door sedan traveling southbound. Both vehicles ran over the ravine. At this time there is one confirmed fatality.

Bent Mountain Rd is closed between the 7900 block and 8300 block. Drivers should avoid this area. Bypass routes include the Blue Ridge Parkway and Sugar Camp Creek Road. The Roanoke County Police Department, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and VDOT are on scene and working to open up one lane. (no further update from RoCo PD as of 8:45pm)