One Billion Rising tomorrow spotlights violence against women

An event held annually since 2012 that highlights violence against women returns to Valley View Mall at noon tomorrow. Captain Monica Seilor from the Roanoke Salvation Army is a featured speaker and a self-defense class is part of the program. Amanda Holcomb is with the Council of Community Services, a co-sponsor for “One Billion Rising.” Holcomb says the trafficking of girls and women in the Roanoke area will also be featured.

