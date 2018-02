Corrected date for Harrison Museum’s Gospel Extravaganza

| By

A correction – the Harrison Museum of African American Culture’s “Gospel Extravaganza” to benefit the Museum at Center in the Square is this Sunday, at 3pm next door on Mill Mountain Theatre’s “Trinkle Main Stage.” We originally reported it as tomorrow – but it is on Sunday. A $5 dollar donation is suggested and concert goers can also tour the museum for free – where the works of two photojournalists are now featured. Charles Price is board president for the museum:

2-9 Harrison#1-WEB