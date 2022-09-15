Old Fire Station Number One set to reopen next week after restoration

After 100 years of service and 15 years of vacancy, historic Fire Station One in downtown Roanoke on Church Avenue will open its doors once again as flagship retail gallery for local furniture manufacturer, “Txtur.” Txtur and Old School Partners will celebrate Fire Station One’s grand opening with an all-day open house next Friday, September 23. There’s a bistro and a 7-room boutique hotel as well. Old School Partners is a Roanoke firm that specializes in the redevelopment of historic properties; they’ve redeveloped several other former schools in the area, turning them into apartments