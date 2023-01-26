Officer-involved shooting in Craig County involves Christiansburg man

| By

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, (Jan 25) the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance. After Deputies and Troopers arrived a firearm was discharged in the residence. Officers did not approach the residence and attempted to contact the individual inside the residence from a distance. Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team. At 8:57 p.m. an armed subject exited the residence onto the front porch. Officers fired striking the suspect.

Emergency medical care was administered immediately and was continued until EMS arrived on the scene. Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, Va., died from his injuries. No officers were injured. All the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to both Department’s policies. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office is conducting the investigation. At the completion of the investigation, all the findings will be turned over to the Craig County Commonwealth’s Attorney for adjudication.