Now more than ever, why businesses need to communicate well with workers, customers

A Franklin County native who is now Government Affairs Director for Gentry Locke’s Richmond office says it is essential in these times for businesses to communicate clearly to their employees — and their customers. Matthew Moran says economic conditions being what they are, a business’s margin of error is all that much tighter, and communication become all that much more important. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

03-31 Crisis Communication Wrap-WEB