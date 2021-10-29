Not too late to enter Spooky Sprint 5K tomorrow

There is still time to sign up for one of the favorite fall 5K races – the Spooky Sprint run or walk, to support the West End Center. Many show up in Halloween costumes. Its tomorrow morning at 9, starting and ending at Wasena Park. For the first time 25 “student-athletes” from the West End Center that are part of the “Badge Buddies” running program will take part. Ally Bowersock with Spooky Sprint sponsor Runabout Sports collaborated with the Roanoke City Police Department. You can still register at Runabout Sports Roanoke this afternoon during packet pickup; or at Wasena Park in the morning before the 9am start.