Not enough testing capacity for non-vaxxers right now?

| By

President Joe Biden’s new federal regulation announced last week requires companies with 100 employees or more to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. As an alternative they can have non-vaccinated employees tested weekly but Dr. Noelle Bissell with the New River Health District said today that’s a problem right now. Bissell also said that the Health Department – which does NOT use the rapid test – does not have the capacity either to offer weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees.