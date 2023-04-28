Northwest Roanoke Park renamed for Estelle McCadden

Published April 28, 2023 | By Gene Marrano

Mac McCadden. Shawn Nowlin photo

Kennedy Park in northwest Roanoke on 19th Street is now Estelle H. McCadden Park, renamed for the late community activist who championed for positive change in her Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood. All four of Estelle McCadden’s children were on hand along with many other relatives and friends for the renaming ceremony; McCadden Park will also be part of a master planning process this summer with an eye towards adding more amenities. Her son Mac McCadden, a former City Council member, spoke this morning before the sign unveiling at the park.

 

 

