Dawgs look to win game two tonight in Birmingham

A good start for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs last night, as they go up 1 game to nothing in the best of 5 SPHL Presidents Cup Finals. One of the four Dawgs goal scorers last night – Stephen Alvo – will be suspended for game 2 tonight due to his actions during the game. Roanoke will be home on Monday night for game 3 at the Berglund Center. Mitch Stewart on the game ending call:
Roanoke will host Game Three and also Game Four, if necessary. Game Three will take place on Monday, May 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and Game Four, if necessary, will be on Tuesday, May 2 at the same time at Berglund Center. Single-game tickets and parking passes for Games 3 and 4 of the Final are on sale now both online and at the Berglund Center box office. Game Five, if necessary, will be on Thursday, May 4 at 8:00 P.M. EST at Pelham Civic Complex.