Dawgs look to win game two tonight in Birmingham

| By

A good start for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs last night, as they go up 1 game to nothing in the best of 5 SPHL Presidents Cup Finals. One of the four Dawgs goal scorers last night – Stephen Alvo – will be suspended for game 2 tonight due to his actions during the game. Roanoke will be home on Monday night for game 3 at the Berglund Center. Mitch Stewart on the game ending call:

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party for tonight’s game at Club 611 located inside of Berglund Center. Attendance is free, and the event opens one hour prior to puck drop (at 8:05 ). Food and beverages are available for purchase.