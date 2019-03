Northside wins first state basketball title for coach Pope

| By

The Northside Vikings overcame first half turnovers and held on against a quicker opponent in Phoebus to win its first-ever class 3 state boys high school basketball title this afternoon – 60-to 58 for long time head coach Billy Pope. Two Casey Draper foul shots at the end sealed the deal for Northside. Pope had lost three previous state title games with Northside dating back to 1992.

