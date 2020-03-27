Northam: Virginia is short on PPE’s, coronavirus test kits

Governor Northam today called on the Trump administration to nationalize purchasing of hospital personal protective equipment like hospital masks, gloves and gowns. Northam says Virginia does not have enough to meet the need and must compete with many others in efforts to obtain the critically-needed gear:

Northam says the state is also short on coronavirus test kits.

This comes as COVID-19 cases in the state jumped more than 100 from yesterday to 604 in all. The Virginia Department of Health also says 83 people have required hospitalization to date; there have been 14 deaths attributed to the coronavirus so far.