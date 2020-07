Northam urges removal of Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

| By

Governor Northam today voiced support for replacing Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue in the U.S. Capitol. The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol has been tasked with determining if the statue that stands in the National Statuary Hall should be replaced. The hall displays two statues from every state to honor notable citizens. WFIR’s Madison Everett has the story:

07-24 Northam-Statue Wrap-WEB