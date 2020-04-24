Northam postpones May elections for two weeks

Governor Northam has signed an executive order that moves the May 5 municipal elections two weeks back to May 19th. Salem and Vinton are among the area communities that hold such elections in May. Two weeks is the longest postponement the governor himself can make under state law. Any further delay must be enacted by the General Assembly.

Northam today outlined some guidelines for re-opening many Virginia businesses. As before, he says it would begin with a 14-day decline in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. And for now, he expects to make it a statewide approach and not attempt to ease restrictions region by region.