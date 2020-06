Northam holds last of regular COVID-19 briefings; includes DMV update

Governor Ralph Northam has held the last of what turned out to be 47 regular updates on the Virginia’s COVID-19 response – which since March went from daily to 3 times and then twice a week. He took that opportunity today to address evictions and homelessness associated with the pandemic, school openings and changes at Department of Motor Vehicle service centers that will require an appointment for now, for social distancing reasons.

WFIR-WDNE