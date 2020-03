Northam calls upon background as doctor in dealing with coronavirus

State health officials say there are now nine presumptive coronavirus cases in Virginia — none of them in our area. Governor Northam says he is not yet ready to declare a State of Emergency, but his administration is prepared to do so when and if circumstances warrant. And as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, the governor cites has background as a doctor in helping him deal with the circumstances:

